LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new $220 million headquarters for the Los Angeles Airport Police Department.

The site of the new headquarters. Oct. 7, 2019. (CBS2)

The new 160,000 square-foot facility located at 9150 Loyola Blvd. will allow the department to consolidate operations for eight separate locations.

The building is expected to be open by mid-2021.

LAXPD was established in 1946 and is the third largest agency in L.A. County, but has never had its own headquarters. It’s had to operate out of multiple facilities.

A rendering of the new headquarters. (LAX)

The headquarters will include space for offices as well as a practice range and a multi-purpose room. The 12-acre development will include a new 960-stall parking structure.

It will have sustainable features including dual-piping for future recycled water use, and the maximum size solar/photo-voltaic system allowed will be installed on the headquarters building, officials said.

