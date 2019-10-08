



– A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new $220 million headquarters for the Los Angeles Airport Police Department.

The new 160,000 square-foot facility located at 9150 Loyola Blvd. will allow the department to consolidate operations for eight separate locations.

The building is expected to be open by mid-2021.

LAXPD was established in 1946 and is the third largest agency in L.A. County, but has never had its own headquarters. It’s had to operate out of multiple facilities.

The headquarters will include space for offices as well as a practice range and a multi-purpose room. The 12-acre development will include a new 960-stall parking structure.

It will have sustainable features including dual-piping for future recycled water use, and the maximum size solar/photo-voltaic system allowed will be installed on the headquarters building, officials said.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)