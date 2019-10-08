



– A 25-year-old Irvine woman whose license had been suspended for drunken driving has surrendered to police for a hit-and-run in Santa Ana Sunday night in which an elderly woman walking with her husband was critically injured.

Karina Garcia turned herself in Monday afternoon at Santa Ana police headquarters. She was booked on one felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license for DUI.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman was crossing the road in the 2500 block of North Fairview Street with her husband when she was struck by a car.

She was rushed to the University of California Irvine Medical Center with major internal injuries, police said. Her name and condition Tuesday were not disclosed.

The vehicle, described as a silver sedan, sped away from the scene.

After turning herself in, Garcia admitted that she was behind the wheel of a silver Honda Civic when she struck the victim, police said. Investigators later seized Garcia’s Civic, which had moderate damage consistent with the collision.

Santa Ana police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information should call detectives at 714-245-8208.