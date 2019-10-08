NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Dozens of Newport Beach residents gathered in protest of the city’s latest proposed location for a homeless shelter Tuesday.

And when protesters gathered outside Newport Beach City Hall, push came to shove.

Many say the proposed site — near a garbage transfer station at the city’s public works yard just feet from Westside Costa Mesa — would turn the upcoming area into another Skid Row.

Others say the he 40-bed shelter would not have to be built with zoning or development requirements because the City of Newport Beach declared a homeless crisis last month. Many argued that means the project will be fast-tracked. They say in a city of 86,000, 64 homeless people don’t constitute a crisis.

“The city is calling this a crisis so they can bypass the zoning and permitting process … without due process,” one man said.

Emotions were high.

“They wanna put the homeless people in a dumpster!” another man yelled.

Newport Beach and Costa Mesa residents have meanwhile filed an intent to sue the City of Newport Beach if they intend to follow through on the proposed site.