GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Garden Grove police were investigating a series of armed robberies that they believed might be related after a food truck was robbed Monday night.

According to police, the robbery happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Euclid and Hazard avenues when an employee said a suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Police said the employee gave the suspect about $250 in cash before the suspect fled westbound on Hazard Avenue in a silver Jeep Cherokee.

The suspect was described as a black male between 40-45 years old, 6-feet-tall and between 250-300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and gray oversized shorts.

Police said there have been additional robberies with similar circumstances and a similar suspect description over the past week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department.