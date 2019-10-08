



— Flu season is officially here.

The O.C. Health Care Agency said Tuesday a Cypress man is the county’s first confirmed case of influenza A.

“The best way to prevent the flu is by being vaccinated. Anyone who has not already received the flu vaccine should get it now before influenza season peaks,” read a statement from the agency.

Influenza, a seasonal contagious respiratory illness mainly spread through droplets from coughs and sneezes, can be caused by influenza A or B viruses. Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills and fatigue. The illness can be severe, leading to missed school or work, hospitalization and even death.

“Vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older, and are especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. Close contacts and caregivers of these high-risk people should also be vaccinated,” HCA officials stated.

A list of vaccination locations is available via the HCA website and via the Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.