LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed early Tuesday in a crash on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.
Two cars were reported to have crashed at about 4 a.m. at Bel Air Crest Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Wreckage and debris was scattered across several lanes, and three right lanes were shut down for an unknown duration for the fatal crash investigation.
The lane closures caused a backup of at least three-quarters of a mile in the northbound lanes.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
