LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault rifles.
According to the CEO, the company is turning the weapons into scrap metal.
The move comes after Dick’s made the decision last year to stop carrying assault rifles following the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The company had sold the shooter a gun, though it was not the same gun used in the deadly shooting.
Dick’s also said they would stop selling high-capacity magazines and raised its gun purchasing age from 18 to 21.
