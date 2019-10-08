



— After a “credible threat” forced a lockdown at California State University Long Beach Monday afternoon, many students said they did not feel safe.

According to students, many classroom doors on the campus do not have locks, leading many to improvise when it came to barricading doors for safety.

One student even tweeted out photos from a classroom she was in where students used rope, chairs and tables to block entry into the room.

Active shooter threat on campus and this is what we have to result to in order to protect ourselves. Our professors should be able to lock the doors when needed.

“Everybody got really nervous,” Manuel Gallegos, a junior at the university, said. “There were some people who wanted to leave, but the professor told everybody to remain in the classroom and that it was best if we stayed in the classroom.”

In response, some students started a petition to get the president of the university to change the doors so students could lock them from the inside in the event of an emergency.

The campus president said locks and other security improvements were coming, but that the upgrades were a “work in progress.”

Police arrested a female student, who is suspected of emailing in the threat, and the campus has returned to normal.