



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 10/8 at 8 a.m.

Explosion Ignites Large House Fire In La Verne, Extends To Nearby Brush

Fire crews worked to contain a large house fire in La Verne that ignited following a reported explosion in the home Monday evening.

Prosecutors Call For Death Penalty For ‘Hollywood Ripper’

Prosecutors argued Monday a convicted double-murderer dubbed the “Hollywood Ripper” deserves the death penalty after he was convicted back in August of murdering two women, one of whom was killed on the night she was set to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher.

Local Weather

Temperatures above average Tuesday with fire watch warnings coming later this week for most of the Southland due to Santa Ana winds. Highs in the 80s for downtown Los Angeles and 70s along the coast.