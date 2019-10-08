



— With fewer than 60 days to go until Thanksgiving, stores across the Southland are preparing for one of the largest shopping weekends of the year — but at least a dozen area chains have said they would remain closed Thanksgiving.

The website BestBlackFriday.com put together a list of retailers that have confirmed whether they would be open or closed for the holiday.

As of October 8, the stores that would remain closed on Thanksgiving (chains with stores in Southern California in bold):

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The stores that will open are:

Best Buy

CVS

DSW – (some locations open at 5 p.m.)

Meijer

Walgreens — (24-hour stores; other locations vary)

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney and Old Navy have not yet released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours, but have in the past opened Thanksgiving evening.

Other retailers, including REI, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, Pier 1 and The Container Store have in the past remained closed.