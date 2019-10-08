Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With fewer than 60 days to go until Thanksgiving, stores across the Southland are preparing for one of the largest shopping weekends of the year — but at least a dozen area chains have said they would remain closed Thanksgiving.
The website BestBlackFriday.com put together a list of retailers that have confirmed whether they would be open or closed for the holiday.
As of October 8, the stores that would remain closed on Thanksgiving (chains with stores in Southern California in bold):
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
The stores that will open are:
- Best Buy
- CVS
- DSW – (some locations open at 5 p.m.)
- Meijer
- Walgreens — (24-hour stores; other locations vary)
Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney and Old Navy have not yet released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours, but have in the past opened Thanksgiving evening.
Other retailers, including REI, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, Pier 1 and The Container Store have in the past remained closed.
