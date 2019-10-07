WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A man was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after causing a commotion in a Whittier neighborhood, first with a machete, then with a knife, and saying he wanted to be shot by cops.

Deputies responded to the area of Waddell Street and Norwalk for the first time at 8 p.m. Sunday to check into reports of a man with a machete yelling and banging on windows.

A mental health evaluation team was also sent in to check on the man, who was determined to not be a threat and that no crime had been committed. Authorities decided he could be left with family members.

But deputies were called out to the neighborhood a second time at about 10:30 p.m. This time, the man reportedly was threatening a man with a knife and had said he wanted to be shot by cops. There was no time to call for a psychiatric team again, authorities said.

“Kind of parked a short distance down the street to formulate a game plan, so to speak,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred of how deputies responded to the neighborhood a second time. “However, upon stopping nearby they could hear the commotion, they could hear that they needed to take immediate action, and they drove into the cul-de-sac where they encountered the suspect in the driveway.”

The suspect, who authorities say was armed with a knife, advanced on the deputies, and they opened fire, killing the man. His name has not yet been released.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Authorities say the woman who was threatened was let go as soon as deputies arrived the second time and she was not hurt. It’s not clear how she was connected to the man.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.