VENTURA (CBSLA) — Classes will go on as usual Monday after a bomb threat prompted a large investigation and search at Ventura High School.

The Ventura Unified School District said in a Facebook post that a bomb threat was left on Instagram account of the Ventura High School Associated Student Body, or ASB. The district reported the threat to police, setting off a thorough search of the campus.

Nothing was found, and police officers patrolled the area around the school throughout the day Sunday. Administrators decided that it was safe for school to open Monday.

“We understand this has been a stressful situation for everyone involved, however, it is important for us to be vigilant and deliberate when dealing with such issues,” the district wrote in a Facebook post. “We want you to be aware that the administration of the Ventura Unified School District has exercised extreme diligence and taken all proper actions in the best interests of our students and staff.”

The district says officers will be on campus, along with counselors for any students or staff.