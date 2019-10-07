



– Jurors reconvened Monday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for the penalty phase of the trial of the “Hollywood Ripper,” a 43-year-old man who was convicted back in August of murdering two women, one of whom was killed on the night she was set to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher.

On Aug. 15, a jury found Michael Gargiulo, an air conditioning repairman, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2001 and 2005 killings of two young women. Gargiulo was also convicted of attempted murder for a 2008 stabbing of a Santa Monica woman who was able to escape and survived.

His conviction followed a trial which dragged out for 3 ½ months, including four days of deliberations. About a week later, the jury determined that Gargiulo had been sane when he carried out the crimes.

Jurors will now decide whether Gargiulo should be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is eligible for the death penalty because the jury found true special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and multiple murders. Jurors are expected to hear from family members of the victims —

Gargiulo, meanwhile, is also facing separate charges out of Illinois in the murder of a Chicago-area teenager in 1993.

In February 2001, Garguilo murdered 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin in her Hollywood Hills home. She had been stabbed 47 times.

Kutcher arrived to pick her up for a date following the murder, but left when she did not answer the door. He testified in Gargiulo’s trial.

In 2005, Gargiulo is accused of killing a young mother, 32-year-old Maria Bruno, who lived in the same El Monte apartment complex as him. Her breasts had been cut off.

In 2008, Gargiulo moved to Santa Monica, where prosecutors say he tried to stab another woman, 26-year-old Michelle Murphy, to death. Murphy, also a neighbor of Gargiulo, escaped and survived.

In 1993, 17-year-old Tricia Pacaccio was stabbed to death on the front porch of her suburban Chicago home. Pacaccio lived just down the street from Gargiulo, who was a friend of her brother’s.

According to CBS News, Pacaccio’s murder was unsolved until 2011, when two witnesses came forward after watching a “48 Hours Mystery” report on the case. Within a few weeks, Gargiulo was indicted.

