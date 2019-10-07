RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A young father and tow truck driver was killed on the job after an argument with a customer Monday, according to police.

Riverside police say owner of a truck called Liberty Towing to have the vehicle towed from Bandini and Magnolia avenues Monday afternoon. Investigators say an argument ensued, the encounter turned physical, and the suspect shot the tow truck driver multiple times.

Fran Thomas told CBS2/KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock she heard seven to nine shots. She said her neighbor, who happens to be a nurse, found someone bleeding in the middle of the road and attempted to render aid.

“She ran down to see if she could render any help which, I guess it was too late already,” the woman said.

Police say the shooter ran a half-mile up the road and started to toss evidence in the neighborhood. Investigators arrested him within minutes but the search for clues continued into the night.

On Monday night, Liberty Towing employees accompanied heartbroken family members to the spot when the 27-year-old victim was killed. Volunteers used flashlights and metal detectors, looking for the gun.

Liberty Towing said a dispatcher was on the phone with the driver the whole time and that the victim was towing the vehicle for repair when the shooter climbed onto the back of the tow truck to get his belongings, which is against policy. They say he was intoxicated.

Riverside police say they are looking into those details.