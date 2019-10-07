LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A shelter-in-place order at California State University Long Beach has been lifted following an investigation into what police called a “credible threat” Monday.
CSULB Police were on the scene at 1250 Bellflower Blvd. after receiving the threat shortly before 4 p.m.
CSULB BeachALERT! The situation is ALL CLEAR. Shelter-in-place orders have been lifted. University Police currently have the sole suspect in custody. There is no ongoing threat, and the campus is open for normal operations. #CSULB
— CSULB Police Dept (@CSULBPolice) October 7, 2019
“Everyone on campus is to move indoors and shelter in place immediately. If not on campus, stay away until further notice,” read a tweet from the verified CSULB police account.
Approximately 30 minutes later, police ordered the shelter-in-place orders lifted.
One person was taken into custody by University Police.
Police said there was “no ongoing threat.”
Campus was expected to reopen for normal operations.
You must log in to post a comment.