Filed Under:California State University Long Beach, Campus, credible threat, CSULB, Lockdown, Threat

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A shelter-in-place order at California State University Long Beach has been lifted following an investigation into what police called a “credible threat” Monday.

CSULB Police were on the scene at 1250 Bellflower Blvd. after receiving the threat shortly before 4 p.m.

“Everyone on campus is to move indoors and shelter in place immediately. If not on campus, stay away until further notice,” read a tweet from the verified CSULB police account.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police ordered the shelter-in-place orders lifted.

One person was taken into custody by University Police.

Police said there was “no ongoing threat.”

Campus was expected to reopen for normal operations.

