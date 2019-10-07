



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 10/7 at 8 a.m.

Jury To Decide Whether Hollywood Ripper Should Be Sentenced To Death

Back in August, the man known as the “Hollywood Ripper” was found guilty of murdering two women in the Los Angeles area, one of whom was killed on the night she was set to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher. A jury will convene Monday for the latest phase of the trial, where they’ll decide whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

33rd Horse Dies On Track At Santa Anita Park

Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park, increasing the number of racing or training deaths going back to the 2018 season to 69, and 33 since December.

Local Weather

Some major weather swings this week, as temperatures rise on Monday, drop during the middle of the week and then go back up by week’s end. A high of 77 for the beaches and 93 in the valleys.