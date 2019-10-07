Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — At least one person was injured after a crane fell over in a residential area of Long Beach Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to assist the fire department in the 300 block of 61st St. regarding reports of a fallen crane at approximately 1:00 p.m.
Upon their arrival, officers assisted an onsite construction company with closing traffic lanes in the immediate area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
One person was said to have been injured, possibly by fallen debris.
All lanes of 61st Street were closed from Elm to DeForest Avenue and were expected to be closed for several hours
