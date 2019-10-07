LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sad news for “Jeopardy!” fans.

Longtime host Alex Trebek has announced that his run as gameshow host may soon be coming to an end.

Trebek has been the face of the game show for 35 years and more than 18,000 episodes.

After months of battling pancreatic cancer, he says his long tenure may be coming to an end.

Trebek says he has started to get sores in his mouth which makes it difficult to enunciate. He also told CTV that he sometimes hears himself slurring words on the show.

In March, Trebek announced his stage 4 cancer diagnosis and last month he revealed he would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy.