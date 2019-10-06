Comments
SANTA ANITA (CBSLA) — Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park increasing the number of deaths to 69, and 33 since December.
Employees and supporters for horse racing rallied on Saturday outside of Santa Anita Park’s main entrance, holding signs.
They expressed their love for horses and support for jobs and the lifestyle the industry affords.
But protesters have been at the same spot in recent months criticizing the horse deaths at the track. They are pushing to end the sport.
The recent death marks the 33rd since December, and 69th in total.
The causes of the various horse accidents remains under investigation.
