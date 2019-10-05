SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Authorities believe that speeding played a role in a deadly crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita early Saturday.

The passenger in the vehicle — driven by a man police believe was also under the influence – died in the crash.

The driver allegedly lost control of the maroon Toyota Camry, slid down an embankment and rolled over several times killing his front-seat passenger.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Tommy Cruz of Van Nuys.

Cruz was declared dead at the scene, according to Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The unidentified driver was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital suffering from moderate injuries. He was later arrested, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. just north of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the man drove in excess of 100 mph and passed vehicles in the center divider/

The CHP’s Newhall-area station asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call them (661) -294-5540.