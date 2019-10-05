LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke told reporters at the SEIU summit in Los Angeles Saturday that the House’s Trump impeachment inquiry must continue.

“The stonewalling, the denial of the subpoenas that have already been issued so far, all of this to me constitutes an obstruction of justice, an impeachable offense, and in some cases, connected to criminal activity of the presidency.” He also said that if no action is taken, “we will have set this precedent that some people are above the law in this country.”

“It must be deliberately, but speedily, resolved,” he added, “so that there is a trial in the Senate, and those responsible are held accountable.”

O’Rourke was the first to speak on the second day of candidate speeches at the Service Employees International Union’s “Unions for All” forum at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown LA.

O’Rourke drew cheers when he called for renewing his call to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.

“As president, I’m going to make sure that you and other McDonald’s employees can organize, can join a union, can fight for all those things and fight for yourself. For that dignity and respect that you deserve, as an American as a human being. To make sure, by law, that there is no longer an opportunity to discriminate based on the color of your skin, on your gender,” he told the gathering.

“In America in 2019 where women on average are paid 80 cents on the dollar, where African American women are paid 61 cents on the dollar, where Latinos are paid 53 cents on the dollar by law, ending that discrimination and ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment so that constitutionally there could never be a question, that you’re going to be treated equal to every man in every part of your life.”