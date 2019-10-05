HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBS) — As many as three firefighters were injured Saturday evening battling a restaurant fire in Huntington Beach.

Witnesses allegedly heard an explosion. Video of what appears to be an explosion was sent to CBS2/KCAL9 by a viewer.

A preliminary report says it may have been a blown transformer.

The incident is playing out at the Old World Village/Event Center.

Sk9 was overhead.

The area has a lot of restaurants and shops.

Oktoberfest 2019 was planned at the venue this evening.

No word on damage or injuries to civilians.

A couple named Rick and Dawn Orlow-Townsend were eating at a nearby restaurant when the explosion hit.

Dawn called to talk to anchor Juan Fernandez and several times had to catch herself.

“I pray those firefighters are okay,” she said, “It was crazy, it was so intense. There was a second explosion and then a third. We just started running, we left our cellphones. We were freaking out. People were running all over. It was crazy.”

Several times she had to gather herself and apologized several time for being completely “freaked out.”

She added, “It’s the world we live in right now. After the first explosion, you just don’t know what to think. We didn’t know what was going on. The first one, the second one – then there was mass pandemonium. By the third one, we just couldn’t get out of there fast enough.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes into our newsroom.