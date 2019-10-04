WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — White powder was found on a street in West Hollywood with several signs reading “Rat Poisen.” (Note incorrect spelling of “poison.”)

Residents almost immediately asked who put it there? And was it really poison?

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Rachel Kim spoke to neighbors asking about their concerns.

The white, powdery substance was found under a tree on Sweetzer near Willoughby. It was almost immediately rendered safe and harmless.

LA County Fire’s HazMat team tested the substance which they told Kim withing a few minutes was bleached flour — basically the flour you cook with.

There was never any danger to children or pets, authorities said.

Deputies on scene told Kim no crime was committed so there will be no further investigation.

As for who was responsible for leaving the flour and the sign? Officials are still not sure but were told by neighbors they believe it is a man who lives on the same street.