



– A teen who broke into a Pomona home Thursday night, robbed a family at gunpoint and then stole their car, was captured after police were able to ping his location using an electronic device which he had stolen from the home, authorities said.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, the boy broke into a home in the 900 block of South White Avenue and held a family at gunpoint, Pomona police report. He stole cash, jewelry and electronics. He then demanded the keys to their family car, which he fled in.

Officers responded, and thanks to an electronic device which the suspect had stolen, were able to ping his location to another home in the 1300 block of South Park Avenue, about a half-mile away.

They took him into custody and seized his gun, along with several of the stolen items, police said.

The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, police said. It’s unclear if he was in the process of robbing the second home when he was apprehended.

No one was injured.