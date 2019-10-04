Comments
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A murder suspect was taken into custody at a Starbucks in Studio City Friday, police say.
A Los Angeles Police Department-FBI task force took the suspect into custody at Vineland Avenue and Ventura Boulevard at approximately 11:05 a.m., according to a LAPD spokesperson.
Police did not provide information about the suspect’s identity, nor the murder case the suspect was sought in connection with.
Officers said the suspect complained of pain and was taken to the hospital. Details regarding his condition were not immediately known.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.