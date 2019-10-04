



— The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was allegedly left in a car with the heater running was charged with her daughter’s murder Friday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney David Zygielbaum said 34-year-old Lacey Ana Mazzarella, of Rancho Palos Verdes, faces one count each of murder and child neglect resulting in death.

Mazzarella is accused of leaving her daughter, identified as June Love A., in a car in West Carson the evening of Sept. 22. Prosecutors say she returned early the next morning to find the child dead. The engine and heater were both left running, according to Zygielbaum.

If convicted as charged, Mazzarella faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

Bail was requested at $1.15 million.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.