



— The road back to the playoffs for the Los Angeles Dodgers is off to a great start.

After beating the Nationals 6-0 Thursday night in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, the boys in blue are ready for Game 2 starting tonight at 6:37 p.m.

“The chemistry has been key for this team’s success,” Jorge Jarrín, veteran Dodger broadcaster who travels with the team, said.

And last night, fans witnessed that camaraderie on the field as Max Muncy rallied the team after driving home two runs in the bottom of the fourth, followed in the bottom of the eighth with a home run by rookie Gavin Lux — his first major league postseason home run in his first postseason at-bat.

Ace Clayton Kershaw will start Game 2 against the Nationals.

“It was a few days ago,” Dave Roberts, Dodgers manager, said of the decision. “And it was more just appreciating what Clayton has done out of the pen. And you’re talking about Game 5 where you could potentially put all three of those guys in a hat and roll out your one, two and three starters.”

The full lineup was announced Friday on Twitter.

Tonight’s Gm. 2 Dodger lineup vs. Nationals:

Pederson RF

Turner 3B

Pollock LF

Bellinger CF

Muncy 1B

Smith C

Seager SS

Lux 2B

Kershaw P#NLDS | #LABleedsBlue pic.twitter.com/DNvjfU9XDA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 4, 2019

The Dodgers will also get some soulful support tonight from 9-year-old singing phenom Madison Baez who will be belting out the National Anthem.

The young singer first sang for her father while he was battling cancer.

“I’ve been struggling and battling cancer for the last six years now,” Chris Baez, her father, said. “And she, from the time she was 3, she started signing to me in the hospital at my bedside.”

Madison’s father is now cancer free and said his daughter is his lucky charm, but her luck doesn’t end with her family — every team she has sung for has gone on to win the game.

The best-of-five series will shift to Washington for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Monday, if necessary. A potential Game 5 would be held at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9.