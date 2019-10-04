Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) – Disney says it will no longer allow Netflix advertisements on any of its media platforms.
The entertainment conglomerate made the announcement as it moves closer to the launch of Disney+.
Disney executives are hoping the strategy will help lure subscribers to the streaming service, which will include content from Pixar, Marvel, and other brands.
The company is set to spend a significant amount on advertising as it looks to compete with Netflix.
