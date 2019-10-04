



– National Taco Day has arrived in Los Angeles Friday, and not a moment too soon.

Lovers of the delicious food will have no shortage of ways to celebrate.

The Ferris Wheel at the Santa Monica Pier is being lit up all day with a 90-foot-tall taco.

Also at the Santa Monica Pier, Competitive eating world champion Joey Chestnut will be trying to defend his title in the second-annual Pacific Park World Taco-Eating Championship. As he and other eaters compete to see who can eat the most street-style carnitas tacos in 8 minutes.

Last year, Chestnut won by eating a whopping 62 tacos.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at Pacific Park.

Several popular eateries are also offering deals to customers. Here are a few:

— Del Taco is giving away a free Del Taco and a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco with any purchase made through the app.

— Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Chronic Tacos are giving customers one free chicken, al pastor, carnitas or Beyond Beef taco with a code word that was announced on social media.

— For every taco sold at one of its stores Friday, El Pollo Loco will donate a taco to someone in need through local rescue missions, charity kitchens and hunger relief organizations.

— Petite Taqueria, located at 755 N La Cienega Blvd. in West Hollywood, is offering tacos at half-price from 4 p.m. to close.

— Trejo’s Tacos is putting on a Danny “Wonka and the Taco Factory” by giving a golden ticket to one random customer at each of its shops. That person will then receive free tacos for a full month.

— Wahoo’s Fish Taco is doing a buy one get one free promotion. Customers will receive a free taco with the purchase of any taco.