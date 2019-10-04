



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 10/4 at 8 a.m.

LAX To Ban Rideshare And Taxi Pickups At All Terminals

Beginning Oct. 29, Los Angeles International Airport will no longer be allowing rideshare drivers or taxi cabs to pick up passengers at the airport’s terminals.

James Franco’s Former Students Sue Alleging Sexual Exploitation

Two actresses have sued James Franco and the acting and film school he founded, saying the actor intimidated his students into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.

Local Weather

High pressure building in off the coast will warm things up into the weekend with above average temperatures. A high of 74 for the beaches and 85 for the valleys.