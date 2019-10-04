



Saturday, October 26, 2019

Carrera de los Muertos is a vibrant 5k run that honors Day of the Dead. Join family and friends to remember loved ones who have passed in this rich cultural tradition. You will experience a great sense of community through a little exercise, art, music and a lot of fun.

Pre-Race Packet Pick Up

Beat the lines on race day and pick up your race items early! This is not mandatory, but highly recommended.

Option #1 When: Saturday Oct.19 Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Capital One Cafe DTLA Option #2 When: Thursday, October 24, 2019 Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Where: Capital One Café Glendale

An Experience:

Runners Altar to honor loved ones who have passed

Live music and performers on the course

Post-race festival

Face painters available race morning. Cost is $10.00 for a half face/calavera – Cash Only. *Limited capacity.

Registration

You can view your registration and edit it HERE.

Registration Questions? Email info@genericevents.com.

5k Course Description and Map

Can we say fast, fun and scenic (or rápido, divertido y pintoresco)? The race starts on Main Street, in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument, the oldest section of Los Angeles, and home to Olvera Street.

The course runs through lower Chinatown and then takes a left turn onto Alameda Street towards Los Angeles State Historic Park. The 5k run/walk turns around at 19th Ave after you cross over the Los Angeles River. On the return, you will be treated to amazing views of the downtown skyline. Expect a little uphill finish as you return back to Olvera Street for an amazing finish line festival!

• Age Group Winners that place in the top three of their age category will receive an award medal.

• Overall Winners that place in the top three of their gender will receive a unique hand painted skull.

Non-Profit Partner: Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation

“Preserving our past to enlighten our future.”

Your donation can make all the difference, and will help OSMAF preserve the vibrant traditions that have thrived on Olvera Street for over 85 years. Any gift, no matter the size will help OSMAF continue to provide free, educational, and cultural events for the greater Los Angeles community.

A donation of $1, $10, $100, $10,000 or anything in between, will have a huge impact on these events and on our cultural history.

Race Day Schedule

6:45 a.m. – Race Day Registration Opens – in the center Plaza of Olvera Street

6:45 a.m. – Pick Up Bibs / T-Shirts – in the center Plaza of Olvera Street

8:00 a.m. – 5k Start

10:00 a.m. – Awards and Enjoy the Festival

Please Leave Large Items at Home

There will not be a designated bag drop. Please plan to carry your valuables with you or leave them in the car or at home.

Race Day Packet Pick Up

Race Day Packet Pick Up will begin at 6:45am, located at the Main Plaza at Olvera Street.

BRING PROOF OF REGISTRATION AND A PHOTO ID. IF YOU ARE PICKING UP FOR OTHERS, YOU MUST HAVE A PHOTO OF THEIR ID.

Event Day Parking

There are a few small parking spots near Olvera Street. If you are an early riser then these lots may have space for you. These lots are $13 for the day and due upon arrival.

For the majority of participants please use the GATEWAY CENTER GARAGE, attached to Union Station. Parking is just $6 for the day and is due when you exit the garage.

How to get to Gateway Center Garage

Gateway Plaza is located at 1 Gateway Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Click HERE for a link to google maps!