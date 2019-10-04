



– The frontrunners in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination will be in downtown Los Angeles Friday and Saturday for a summit with dozens of union leaders.

Eight Democratic presidential candidates will appear at the Unions for All Summit which began Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites at 404 S Figueroa St.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Corey Booker will appear at the event Friday afternoon, along with former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was also scheduled to appear Friday, but was forced to cancel after undergoing a procedure for a blocked artery.

Saturday will feature Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The event, which is not open to the public, is being put on by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).