



— An Uber driver faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday after police say she stabbed a would-be passenger after an argument over car seat.

The rideshare driver was called to the 3300 block of Sabina Street Tuesday night by a woman and her grandchild. But because the woman did not have a car seat for the child, the driver did not want to take them, leading to an argument.

The grandmother refused to get out of the car and started hitting the driver with her purse, according to police. That’s when the driver allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the stomach.

A good Samaritan heard the grandmother’s cries for help and stepped in, hurting his ankle in the fracas.

The grandmother was taken to a hospital.

The Uber driver was identified as 21-year-old Alexis Leiva, who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.