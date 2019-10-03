Comments
MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) – A search was underway Thursday for a possible missing swimmer in the Marina del Rey channel, authorities said.
A team of Los Angeles County Fire lifeguard divers and an air crew responded to the 13400 block of Fiji Way shortly after 11 a.m. on an unconfirmed report of a swimmer who may be missing, according to fire officials.
A preliminary search did not immediately locate anyone, but the effort continued nearly three hours after the initial call.
You must log in to post a comment.