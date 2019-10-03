



— Her stunning performance in an empty Los Angeles subway station has thrust her into the social media spotlight, but when asked what she wanted, she said one thing – to meet the LAPD officer who made it all happen.

Emily Zamourka was recorded by LAPD Officer Frazier last week singing a famous Puccini aria. The video, posted to all of the LAPD’s social media channels, has been viewed by millions and opened a floodgate of online donations and job offers.

The LAPD posted Wednesday night that they had asked the social media star what they can do for her. Her reply has always been that she wanted to thank the officer who took the video.

With the post, the LAPD included video of the tall, bald officer walking up to Zamourka with a wave and enveloping her in a hug. Below his shoulder, Zamourka wraps her arms around the officer and the two share a long hug as the city bustles by.

We saw with our brains, but we listened with our hearts. Her voice continues to captivate our city, and as the offers for help pour in, we asked: “Emily, what can we do for you?” Her answer: “I want to thank Officer Frazier for taking the video.” Her wish was granted tonight. pic.twitter.com/lH4V51YTZ4 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 3, 2019

“I can’t believe this is happening,” someone can be heard saying in the background.

Since her subway performance went viral, Zamourka’s background has emerged – she’s a classically-trained violinist and pianist who moved to the United States from Russia 30 years ago. She worked as a music teacher, but when her medical bills piled up due to a serious health problem, she played her violin in the streets to make extra cash. That $10,000 violin was stolen a few years ago, and Zamourka became homeless. But she still performs for subway commuters, despite not being a trained singer.

In the week since the video was posted, nearly $100,000 in donations have poured in for Zamourka through two GoFundMe accounts, she has a singing gig this weekend in San Pedro and reportedly has a major record deal in the works.