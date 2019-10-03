LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death Thursday in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row.

The shooting happened in the area of Fifth Street and San Pedro. Police called to the scene just after 3 a.m. on the report of someone down in the street found a man who had been shot several times in the chest.

The man, described only as being in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was covered by a white tent and remained in the street in front of a row of homeless tents on the sidewalk.

The shooter was last seen running eastbound on Central. Investigators have not recovered a gun, and say they don’t believe anyone else was hurt.