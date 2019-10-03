



— The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the 2019 playoffs — starting their National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals tonight.

Dodgers fans heading to game will get to root for a team with a record like no other.

“Seven consecutive National League titles, and 123 years before that, the record was two in a row,” Mark Langill, Dodger historian, said. “Think of all those great teams, and they could only go back-to-back.”

It was announced Wednesday that Walker Buehler would start Game 1.

“With Walker getting an opportunity to pitch the first game, and also potentially a Game 5, it gives us the best chance to win regardless of the opponent,” Dave Roberts, Dodgers manager, said.

The rest of the lineup for Game 1 was announced Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

Tonight’s Gm. 1 Dodger lineup vs. Nationals:

Pollock LF

Freese 1B

Turner 3B

Bellinger CF

Taylor RF

Muncy 2B

Seager SS

Smith C

Buehler P#NLDS | #LABleedsBlue pic.twitter.com/YMkjwgwn1N — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 3, 2019

The dodgers could be on the road to their first World Series win since 1988, and, if that wasn’t reason enough to snap photos tonight, this will also be the last postseason in Dodger Stadium as the city knows it — with a major renovation project planned for the ballpark.

“We’ll be quadrupling the number of elevators, adding bridges and escalators so that by the 2020 season, Dodgers fans — all 56,000 — will be able to do a complete 360 around the ballpark and enjoy the things here in centerfield,” Janet Marie Smith, stadium developer, said.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the game and purchase parking in advance, carpool or ride with Uber — the preferred ride of the Dodgers. The Dodger Stadium Express will continue to operate during the postseason from both Union Station and the South Bay, with service starting two hours before the game and free for everyone with a game ticket.

Thursday’s game starts at 5:37 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who won their seventh consecutive NL West title, will also play host to Game 2 on Friday with a scheduled start at 6:37 p.m.

The best-of-five series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Monday, if necessary. A potential Game 5 would be held at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The Dodgers, who had the best W-L record in the National League, won home field advantage for the post season. Should they play the Astros in the World Series, home field would switch to Houston because the Astros won one more game than LA during the regular season.