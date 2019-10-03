LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — You’ve just gotten off a long flight and all you want to do is grab your bag and hop into an Uber or Lyft.

Not so fast.LAX is no longer allowing ride share drivers to pick up passengers at arrivals.

For now.

The airport announced Thursday that during construction of a people mover — set to open in 2020 — there would be a shake up in pick ups.

Pick ups are likely going to happen at a lot across from Terminal One. A shuttle service is being offered from the terminals to the lot.or designated areas.

The new rule does not affect drop-offs.

The new rule will go into effect around Halloween, according to LAX.

The no ride share rule is being done to relieve traffic on the airport’s upper level, the airport announced.