AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — A Caltrans worker who was picking up traffic cones was hurt Thursday when two cars crashed in Agoura Hills.

Officials described it as a “major accident.”

The extent of the injuries of the Caltrans worker and the drivers of the two vehicles was not disclosed. But authorities did disclose that two helicopters were dispatched to the scene to airlift at least two patients to two area hospitals.

The Caltrans worker was on the road picking up orange traffic cones on Kanan Dune Road, near Tunnel 3, reported Stu Mundel in Sky9.

Kanan Dune Road was closed in both directions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No word on when the road is expected to reopen.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes into our newsroom.