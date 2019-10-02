LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Opera star Placido Domingo has resigned as the general director of LA Opera in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

The Associated Press reported Placido’s departure Wednesday morning.

Domingo, 78, issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times saying the allegations “that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised.”

While adding he would work to “clear [his] name”, Domingo said it was in the “best interests of L.A. Opera” for him to resign.

“I do so with a heavy heart and at the same time wish to convey to the company’s dedicated board and hard-working staff my deepest wishes that the

L.A. Opera continue to grow and excel,” Domingo said.

The company’s Board of Directors said in a separate statement that he performed more than 300 times in 31 different roles.

He has served as general director since 2003.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)