



— An Orange County couple has taken matters into their own hands after they said their five bulldogs were taken from their Anaheim backyard on Monday.

Anthony Vasquez and Rocio Lopez said they believe someone was watching them, because they were only gone from their home for a few hours the day the animals — four of which need special medical care — went missing.

“This is just like if I’m losing one of my kids,” Vasquez said. “They’re part of my family.”

Lopez said the dogs — King, Blue, Blossom, Peanut and puppy Penelope — are high maintenance animals with health issues including breathing problems, choking incidents and heart problems.

“For our first tip, we drove hours away,” Vasquez said. “Right now, to help us out, we’ve been trying to hire private investigators.”

The couple said they’ve taken their story to local news outlets, posted on social media and put up flyers in areas where they believe the dogs might be. They are offering a $15,000 reward and said they were staking out a location a few hours away where a tipster said they might have seen the animals.

Detectives from the Anaheim Police Department said they are working on the case and encourage anyone with information to contact police.