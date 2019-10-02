GLENDALE (CBSLA) — The lilting sound of live, classical music outside the Alex Theatre in Glendale were actually a protest of Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Violinists, trumpet players and other musicians from the American Federation of Musicians gathered outside the theater where Iger was doing a book signing Tuesday night.

The “Band Together Campaign” wants Disney and other major movie and TV studios to grant fair contracts on streaming services. Studios are reportedly refusing to grant industry-standard residuals and wages.

While some of the musicians played loudly outside the theater, others carried signs that said, “Iger, Do You Value Musicians?” and “Musicians Demand A Fair Contract” and marched in front of the entrance.

Iger is on a tour promoting his first book called “The Ride of A Lifetime,” in which he shares the values he embraced while reinventing the Walt Disney Company.