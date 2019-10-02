



— The mother of a Torrance 2-year-old who died after being left in a car has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said 34-year-old Lacey Mazzarella was arrested Wednesday in connection with her child’s death.

On Sept. 23, deputies were called to the 22400 block of South Vermont Avenue to find the girl, identified as June Love Agosto, unresponsive.

According to the Los Angeles county corner’s report, the child’s mother told deputies that she left her toddler in a car in a Torrance driveway at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in her car seat covered by a blanket with the heater on and the windows rolled up. According to the report, Mazzarella went to drink with a friend in another car and fell asleep.

Almost six hours later, at about 5 a.m. Sept. 23, Mazzarella said she found her daughter covered in vomit, “really hot” and unresponsive. Mazzarella said she took her daughter out of the car and tried to hose her off in the yard to cool her down.

The 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Mazzarella was booked at the Carson Sheriff’s Station and is currently being held on $1 million bail.

The sheriff’s department said the case was still under investigation and would be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.