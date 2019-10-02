



– Firefighters had to lift a train in order to rescue a man who got trapped underneath it on the Expo Line in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, a few blocks from the Staples Center.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was in critical condition after he was rushed to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

Just before noon, firefighters rushed to the 500 block of West Pico Boulevard, in the area of Pico Station, where a man had somehow gotten trapped underneath an Expo Line train.

Crews had to stabilize the train and then use what’s known as an air bag system to lift the train off the man, the fire department said.

It’s unclear how the man got trapped under the train in the first place. No passengers were injured during the ordeal.

Trains were being forced to share a single-track in both directions at Pico Station, which itself was temporarily closed. Riders were told to expect a 20-minute delay.

The approximately 15-mile-long Expo Line runs east to west between downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica.