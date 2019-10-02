



— Angelenos can get a free ride Wednesday because it’s California Clean Air Day.

All of the services provided by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will be free Wednesday, a nod to the public effort to reduce pollution and improve the health of Californians and their communities.

Commuter Express and DASH riders will be able to get on LADOT buses and can walk on without depositing cash or tapping their TAP cards. Cityride clients can book a trip as usual by calling their services providers and won’t be charged for booking the trip, even if it was already scheduled.

Riders who book their trips using the LAnow app should see a charge of $0 when they’re asked to pay. Metro Bike Share Partners can use the promo code 10219 to get the first 30 minutes of their ride free.

Schedules and routes are at www.ladottransit.com.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)