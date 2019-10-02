



— A federal grand jury has indicted wealthy California political donor Ed Buck in two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment.

The indictment returned Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges Buck with distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Buck preyed on vulnerable black gay men — some of them homeless — and pressured them to let him inject them with drugs as part of a sexual ritual.

Buck is also charged with providing meth to three more men, including one who overdosed.

CBS2/KCAL9 ‘s David Goldstein reported that one of the men who overdosed reportedly lived with Buck for several weeks and nearly overdosed on another occasion.

Last month, officials said there could be at least ten potential victims.

Family members of the victims had criticized local prosecutors for not charging Buck in the deaths.

The mother of at least one of the victims filed a wrongful death suit against Buck.

Federal prosecutors took over the case after detectives approached a task force investigating overdoses.

A defense lawyer has said Buck denies a role in the deaths.

