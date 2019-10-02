Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 10/2 at 8 a.m.
Suspect Dead, Officer Injured In Attempted Bank Robbery In Colton
All employees and customers of a Chase bank were safely evacuated after an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Colton.
One Of 2 Teens Arrested In Beating Death Of Moreno Valley Boy To Make First Court Appearance
A 13-year-old boy whose head struck a concrete pillar after he was punched at a Moreno Valley middle school died from his injuries. Two teens were arrested in the attack.
LA’s Public Transportation Free Today For California Clean Air Day
Angelenos can get a free ride Wednesday because it’s California Clean Air Day.
Local Weather
Warmer temperatures across the Southland with a high of 80 for the beaches and 88 for the valleys.
You must log in to post a comment.