Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 10/2 at 8 a.m.

Suspect Dead, Officer Injured In Attempted Bank Robbery In Colton

All employees and customers of a Chase bank were safely evacuated after an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Colton.

One Of 2 Teens Arrested In Beating Death Of Moreno Valley Boy To Make First Court Appearance

A 13-year-old boy whose head struck a concrete pillar after he was punched at a Moreno Valley middle school died from his injuries. Two teens were arrested in the attack.

LA’s Public Transportation Free Today For California Clean Air Day

Angelenos can get a free ride Wednesday because it’s California Clean Air Day.

Local Weather

Warmer temperatures across the Southland with a high of 80 for the beaches and 88 for the valleys.