



— The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, flew past the iconic Hollywood sign Wednesday as part of a tour to promote aerospace innovation in the United Kingdom.

The Red Arrows — joined by Virgin Orbit, the British Consulate in Los Angeles and local civic leaders and business owners — held an event aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach to highlight the nation’s industry and close business ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Southland stop came as the Red Arrows wound down their 11-week North American deployment, which included more than 20 displays, dozens of flyovers of iconic landmarks and 100 ground events that spanned a number of major cities across the United States and Canada.

The Red Arrows are scheduled to be at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach this weekend.