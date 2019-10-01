



– Authorities are looking for two suspects who were caught on security video robbing a woman on the doorstep of a West Hills home Monday night.

The robbery occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Woodhall Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The video shows a woman on the front porch, about to enter the home, when a hooded man rushes towards her brandishing what appears to be a handgun.

“Give me your f—— purse,” the suspect is heard saying several times.

The suspect waves the handgun at her as he rips the purse’s strap off her shoulder, turns and runs away. A second suspect who was standing on the front lawn during the robbery flees as well.

The woman does not appear to have been injured during the ordeal.

The suspect was wearing a hooded white Champion-brand sweatshirt with a hood pulled over his head.

Anyone with information on the case should call LAPD.