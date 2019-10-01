



— An iconic Los Angeles video store is officially reopening with an Eagle Rock storefront and its own theater.

Vidiots first opened in 1985, when two friends with 800 VHS tapes opened a video store on 3rd Street and Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. That video rental store ran until closing up shop in 2017 due to rising costs.

But next fall, Vidiots will be coming back to the Los Angeles area with a nearly 10,000-square-foot space that was originally built in the 20s to house a vaudeville stage. Now a nonprofit, Vidiots will use all of that extra space to store its extensive catalog of films for rent, host community events and offer daily screenings in the theater.

The store is also planning to partner with local food and drink venues offering a rotating menu.